Armed conflict disrupts wild herb trade in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ The availability of wild herbs in Shiladze markets has dropped significantly this year due to the ongoing armed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish army in the Al-Amediyah district of northern Duhok, residents and traders say.

The armed conflict between the sides has also displaced residents of about 250 villages in the district.

Iqbal Doski, a local activist, told Shafaq News Agency that residents who relied on collecting wild herbs as a primary source of income, especially in spring, can no longer access remote mountainous areas due to Turkish airstrikes and clashes.

"Shiladze is now surrounded by Turkish forces and hidden PKK positions, facing near-daily bombardment, making it difficult for locals to carry out their traditional work," Doski said.

Hussein Rikania, a wild herb collector, said this year's intensified military escalation has limited their movement.

"We can no longer reach remote areas where high-quality herbs grow as we used to. The collection is now restricted to areas close to the city, which has severely impacted our income. In past years, we gathered tons of herbs, but unfortunately, this year’s yield has dropped drastically," he said.

Ali Rikania, a shop owner in Shiladze's herb market, confirmed that in previous years, tons of wild herbs were recieved, but this year, the quantities barely reached a few hundred kilograms.

The herbs sold in the market include a variety of plants commonly used in cooking, appetizers, and traditional dishes.