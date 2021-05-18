Report

Armed clashes erupt between the Peshmerga and PKK in Northern Erbil

Date: 2021-05-18T14:07:49+0000
Armed clashes erupt between the Peshmerga and PKK in Northern Erbil

Shafaq News/ Clashes erupted between the fighters of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Peshmerga forces in Bradost of Soran district in the north of the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Eyewitnesses reported to Shafaq News Agency that skirmishes and fire exchanges broke out between the two sides in Poly valley in Bradost at noon and lasted two hours.

A source in the Peshmerga forces said that the tension rose when the Peshmerga forces attempted to install a security checkpoint in the area, indicating that the confrontations resulted in no human casualties.

