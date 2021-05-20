Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ankara to revive about 3000 Turkish companies in the region

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-20T13:08:12+0000
Ankara to revive about 3000 Turkish companies in the region

Shafaq News / Turkey is seeking to revive its private sector companies in the Kurdistan Region, where hundreds of companies have been established before ISIS's occupation of a third of Iraq's area in mid-2014.

The Turkish Consul General in Erbil, Hakan Karacay, said in a joint press conference held today with the Kurdistan Minister of Education, Alan Hama Saeed, that the commercial relationship between the region and Turkey is solid, as about 3000 Turkish companies were operating in Kurdistan before the war with ISIS and the financial crisis.

"We are currently working to restore those companies and develop economic relations between Ankara and Erbil," Karacay revealed.

related

Çavuşoğlu: Ankara to help Erbil combating Covid-19

Date: 2020-09-04 10:11:20
Çavuşoğlu: Ankara to help Erbil combating Covid-19

Erbil province to lift the lockdown

Date: 2020-06-02 23:04:56
Erbil province to lift the lockdown

Masrur Barzani: the concerned committees between Erbil and Baghdad will intensify dialogues to find radical solutions

Date: 2019-07-17 13:13:03
Masrur Barzani: the concerned committees between Erbil and Baghdad will intensify dialogues to find radical solutions

Erbil Airport reopens and imposes measures

Date: 2020-08-01 12:30:02
Erbil Airport reopens and imposes measures

Trump’s envoy to visit Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-07 10:11:47
Trump’s envoy to visit Erbil and Baghdad

Beggars are arrested in Erbil

Date: 2020-08-26 16:55:52
Beggars are arrested in Erbil

Kurdistan forms a new unified Dignitary Protection Directorate

Date: 2021-05-17 13:33:00
Kurdistan forms a new unified Dignitary Protection Directorate

Baghdad and Erbil to finalize the normalization agreement of Sinjar

Date: 2020-10-08 18:49:36
Baghdad and Erbil to finalize the normalization agreement of Sinjar