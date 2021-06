Shafaq News/ The Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring recorded a tremor today morning.

The tremor's magnitude is still not unknown.

Yesterday, the Authority recorded a 3.7-magnitude earthquake in al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate today morning.

It said in a report that the tremor was recorded at 11:11:32 local time, 26 km southeast of Dukan lake.