Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of 10 million dinars fine against New Year's Eve parties
Category: Kurdistan
Date: 2020-12-27T10:31:16+0000
Shafaq News/ The mayor of al-Sulaymaniyah governorate warned on Sunday cafeterias and tourist sites against holding parties on New Year's Eve.
The head of the joint committee in the district, Lashkar Hamid, said in a statement today that if any of the places mentioned above hold New Year's Eve parties, the committee will close them for a full month, and they will impose a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars.
He added that the decision was issued by the Ministry of the Interior in the region to prevent the spread of the virus.