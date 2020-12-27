Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of 10 million dinars fine against New Year's Eve parties

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-27T10:31:16+0000

Shafaq News/ The mayor of al-Sulaymaniyah governorate warned on Sunday cafeterias and tourist sites against holding parties on New Year's Eve. The head of the joint committee in the district, Lashkar Hamid, said in a statement today that if any of the places mentioned above hold New Year's Eve parties, the committee will close them for a full month, and they will impose a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars. He added that the decision was issued by the Ministry of the Interior in the region to prevent the spread of the virus.

related

309 employees from the Education directorate will retire this year in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-13 11:13:01

A Ceremenory of local agricultural products in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-11-06 18:43:36

The Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah calls for the formation of a unified national list

Date: 2020-09-14 09:55:08

Demonstrators demand releasing 50 detainees in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-03 14:21:16

Al-Sulaymaniyah refuses re-imposing curfew

Date: 2020-10-07 08:18:41

One killed and several injured in Al-Sulaymaniyah demonstrations

Date: 2020-12-08 12:15:59

Al-Sulaymaniyah showing signs of recovery after a week of protests

Date: 2020-12-09 09:53:23

Families of Al-Sulaymaniyah detainees call KRG to release their sons

Date: 2020-12-14 14:11:57