Al-Sulaymaniyah's electricity and traffic employees strike as teachers renew protests

Shafaq News / Employees of the electricity and traffic departments in al-Sulaymaniyah announced a strike on Sunday, suspending services to citizens in protest against delayed salary payments. Meanwhile, teachers and lecturers in the governorate renewed their demonstrations, demanding their monthly wages and rights.

According to our correspondent, employees of al-Sulaymaniyah Electricity Department and the Traffic Department halted citizen services in protest against the delay in issuing monthly salaries.

Awat Mohammed, one of the protesting teachers, emphasized that while they value the demands of students, religious figures, and community leaders for a return to classrooms, this is contingent upon receiving their salaries and having their demands met.

"We call on religious figures, community leaders, and parents to pressure the government to pay our dues without pressuring us to complete the current academic year," Mohammed added.

He reiterated their commitment to protest and strike until their demands for overdue salaries, bonuses, professional promotions, and the regularization of volunteer lecturers are met.

The number of protesters was reportedly lower than before due to the return of some lecturers and teachers to classrooms in al-Sulaymaniyah, following public pressure to resume normal schooling activities.

Furthermore, a group of religious figures and community leaders in al-Sulaymaniyah urged teachers and educators to voluntarily return to classrooms on Saturday while simultaneously demanding the regional government (KRG) to actively respond to the teachers' and lecturers' demands.