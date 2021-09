Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Agency in al-Sulaymaniyah on Tuesday apprehended a terrorist involved in the assassination of a Peshmerga fighter.

A press release of the agency said that the terrorist committed his crime last Ramadan in Sulayman Bek sub-district in Tuz Khurmato, east of Saladin.

The agency will publish the statements of the culprit later today, according to the press release.