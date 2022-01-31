Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts a conference on Kurdish unity

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-31T10:55:19+0000
Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts a conference on Kurdish unity

Shafaq News/ The International Organization of Peace on Monday organized a conference to discuss the unity of the Kurds amid the presidency of the republic controversy.

The conference was attended by a group of media persons and civil activists in al-Sulaymaniyah.

The organization's representative in the conference, Zerik Mohammad, told Shafaq News Agency, "the current situation requires the unity of the Kurds. Everyone shall exhibit tolerance."

"It is imperative to put an end to the media tension that might have a negative impact on the situation in the region. All the parties shall agree upon a single candidate ahead of February 7th."

"Intellectuals shall play a role in decongesting the situation and easing the tension," he said.

related

Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of 10 million dinars fine against New Year's Eve parties

Date: 2020-12-27 10:31:16
Al-Sulaymaniyah warns of 10 million dinars fine against New Year's Eve parties

More than 1,500,000 tourists visited al-Sulaymaniyah in 2021, Governor says

Date: 2021-12-31 11:17:18
More than 1,500,000 tourists visited al-Sulaymaniyah in 2021, Governor says

Contract lecturers organize a demonstration in al-Sulaymaniyah demanding regularisation

Date: 2021-05-19 12:22:02
Contract lecturers organize a demonstration in al-Sulaymaniyah demanding regularisation

Injuries among demonstrations and security forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2020-12-07 13:34:10
Injuries among demonstrations and security forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Companies belong to a well-known Kurdish businessman surrounded by security forces in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-09-09 12:05:08
Companies belong to a well-known Kurdish businessman surrounded by security forces in al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah municipality not to receive any transactions

Date: 2020-08-22 11:17:51
Al-Sulaymaniyah municipality not to receive any transactions

METRO condemns violence against demonstrators in al-Sulaymaniyah 

Date: 2021-11-22 19:26:25
METRO condemns violence against demonstrators in al-Sulaymaniyah 

Kurdistan prepares to open the Finnish consulate in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-09-20 13:13:43
Kurdistan prepares to open the Finnish consulate in Al-Sulaymaniyah