Al-Sulaymaniyah authorities released NRT correspondent

Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah security authorities released a journalist a day after his arrest on charges of “illegal coverage of unauthorized protests.”

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that NRT correspondent in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Karzan Tariq was released today Saturday.”

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Al-Sulaimaniyah for several days demanding their salaries and criticizing Kurdish parties which control the Al-Sulaimaniyah area.

Protesters set fire to the government's headquarters in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

