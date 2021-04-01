Akitu celebrations canceled due to COVID-19

Shafaq News / COVID-19 and its preventive measures have caused the cancellation of the Akitu celebrations, which falls today, Thursday, in its year 6771. Clara Odisho, a member of Kurdistan Parliament, told Shafaq News agency that this is a national holiday for the Chaldeans, Assyrians, and Syriacs, and it symbolizes the beginning of the spring season, where life is renewed with the start of the agricultural season, as citizens, more than 6,700 years ago, relied on agriculture and Animal Husbandry. Odisho added that the Akitu celebrations used to last 12 days, with military parades and marches with men and women's participation in folk costumes, praising the Babylonian God, Marduk. It is noteworthy that Akitu is the New Year's Day for the Sumerian, Babylonian, Akkadian, and Assyrian civilizations.

