Ahlam Mostaghanemi extends greeting to the Kurds on the Nowroz

Shafaq News / Algerian writer and novelist Ahlam Mostaghanemi congratulated the Kurdish people on the occasion of Nowruz.

Mostaghanemi tweeted, "May this year's Nowruz feast be a feast of flowering and prosperity for the proud Kurdish people, whose blood has blossomed to anemones in the groves of death over generations."

She added, "I know how much love my dear Kurds have for me; it completely equates their place in my soul. May your feasts last long, O sons of spring and meadows."

Nowruz falls on March 21 of each year, and is a national holiday for the Kurds and an occasion that expresses salvation from oppression and freedom achievement.