Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Activists arrested for organizing a demonstration without obtaining security approval

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2020-12-11T11:31:28+0000
Activists arrested for organizing a demonstration without obtaining security approval

Shafaq News / The security authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate arrested three activists who organized a demonstration in front of the governorate building without "obtaining security approval."

The Supreme Security Committee in the Kurdistan Region banned the organization of demonstrations without security approvals after a bloody week, in which nine protesters were killed, and tens were injured.

The protests were accompanied by acts of violence, which prompted the authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja to impose a curfew between the two governorates and the surrounding cities.

related

One family gang arrested in possession of fake money in Kurdistan region

Date: 2020-01-29 13:25:53
One family gang arrested in possession of fake money in Kurdistan region

A gang impersonated as security autoruty and set up a fake checkpoint arrested in central Erbil

Date: 2020-03-22 10:22:11
A gang impersonated as security autoruty and set up a fake checkpoint arrested in central Erbil

Less than 24 hours ... Murderers of a girl arrested in Sulaimaniyah

Date: 2020-04-28 12:48:41
Less than 24 hours ... Murderers of a girl arrested in Sulaimaniyah

Union demands releasing journalists arrested by Duhok authorities

Date: 2020-05-16 21:37:22
Union demands releasing journalists arrested by Duhok authorities