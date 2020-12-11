Activists arrested for organizing a demonstration without obtaining security approval

Shafaq News / The security authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate arrested three activists who organized a demonstration in front of the governorate building without "obtaining security approval."

The Supreme Security Committee in the Kurdistan Region banned the organization of demonstrations without security approvals after a bloody week, in which nine protesters were killed, and tens were injured.

The protests were accompanied by acts of violence, which prompted the authorities in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Halabja to impose a curfew between the two governorates and the surrounding cities.