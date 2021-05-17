Acting Assistant of U.S. State Department joins talks in Northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Department of State reiterated its endorsement to the endeavors towards a political solution of the conflict in Syria.

A statement of the U.S. State Department said, "On May 16, Acting Assistant Secretary Joey Hood, joined by Deputy Assistant Secretary and Acting Special Representative for Syria Aimee Cutrona, Deputy Envoy for Syria David Brownstein, and White House National Security Council Director for Iraq and Syria Zehra Bell, traveled to northeast Syria for meetings with senior officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces, the Syrian Democratic Council, ranking council members and tribal leaders from Raqqa, Coalition military counterparts, and humanitarian actors."

The Acting Assistant Secretary underscored the U.S. commitment to cooperation and coordination in the Coalition to Defeat ISIS, continued stability in northeast Syria, and the delivery of stabilization assistance to liberated areas to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.

"In his engagements, the Acting Assistant Secretary emphasized the U.S. commitment to support all efforts toward a political resolution of the Syrian conflict."

"He also reiterated that the United States will continue to be a leader in the Syrian humanitarian response while working with like-minded countries to ensure the reauthorization of cross-border assistance into Syria."

Earlier this month, May 5, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a high-level delegation from the United States on Wednesday consisting of Mr. Brett McGurk, the US National Security Council’s Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa; Mr. Derek Chollet, the Counselor of the U.S. Department of State; Mr. Joey Hood, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs; Mrs. Dana Stroul, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, and a number of advisors in the US administration along with officials at the US Embassy in Baghdad and the US Consulate General in Erbil.

The delegation reiterated the United States’ appreciation and praise for the role of the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga in defeating ISIS and confronting terrorism. It was underlined that ISIS still remains a serious threat that must be confronted decisively, and that regional peace and security requires collective efforts and cooperation.

President Nechirvan Barzani expressed his gratitude for the United States’ support to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and referred to the delegation’s visit as a strong message from the US that it will continue to assist Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, demonstrating the US commitment to partnership, cooperation and complete elimination of ISIS terror networks, and preserving stability.

Discussions also covered the Iraqi-US strategic dialogue and the importance of the Kurdistan Region’s participation in the dialogue, the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the No-Fly Zone and the important role of the US and its allies in protecting the people of Kurdistan at the time. The political developments in the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations, coordinations to confront ISIS, Iraq’s upcoming elections, the latest developments in the wider region and other topics of mutual interest were highlighted.