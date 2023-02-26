Abbasid Bridge: A Historical Landmark in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Abbasid Bridge, an ancient historical landmark situated in the city of Zakho, in the northern governorate of Duhok in the Kurdistan region, boasts a rich and fascinating history that spans over 1500 years.

It has become a cherished tourist destination in Iraq and draws visitors from all around the world who come to marvel at its grandeur and historical significance.

Mohammad Ahmed, the director of the Zakho Antiquities Department, sheds light on the bridge's storied past, revealing that it was constructed more than 1500 years ago and served as a critical link between the Byzantine and Sassanid empires.

The bridge's construction was a remarkable feat of engineering, a testament to the brilliance of ancient architects and builders.

The bridge has undergone numerous transformations over the centuries and has been known by various names, including "Abbasid Bridge," "Delal Bridge," "Stone Bridge," and "Great Bridge." It was primarily used as a trade route between Anatolia and Mesopotamia, playing a vital role in the commercial and cultural exchange between these two regions.

Today, the bridge remains an important historical site, with Kovan Hussein, an activist and journalist, attesting to its continued popularity as a tourist destination. According to Hussein, the bridge has been a cherished attraction since ancient times, with locals from Zakho visiting it on Fridays and special occasions.

Nowadays, thousands of tourists flock to the bridge each year from various provinces in Iraq and abroad, particularly during the tourist seasons, drawn to its timeless beauty and rich cultural heritage.

The bridge's structural elegance is also noteworthy. The Delal Bridge, or "Pira Delal" in Kurdish, stretches over the Khabor River, which rises from Turkish lands. It is composed of five magnificent arches, with a length of 114 meters, a width of 7.40 meters, and a height of 15.5 meters above the river level. The bridge's construction features intricately engraved, planned, and carved stones, adding to its allure and grandeur.

To ensure the bridge's longevity and continued preservation, it underwent a comprehensive restoration between 2013 and 2017. Expert foreign specialists were brought in to oversee the project, with funding from the Kurdistan Regional Government. Today, the Delal Bridge remains an essential symbol of the region's history and cultural heritage, a testament to the timeless beauty of ancient architecture and engineering.