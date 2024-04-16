APIKUR indicates preparedness for immediate resumption of oil exports in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) expressed its readiness on Tuesday to immediately commence discussions with both Erbil and Baghdad to resume oil exports in the Kurdistan Region.

The association stated its appreciation for the confirmation by U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani regarding the swift resumption of oil exports through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline.

APIKUR expressed its readiness to promptly initiate discussions with officials from the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) regarding the resumption of oil exports, while insisting on guarantees for the repayment of current and past financial dues per their official agreements.

On Monday, PM Al-Sudani and U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed during their meeting at the White House the importance of ensuring Iraqi oil reaches international markets and expressed their desire to reopen the pipeline between Iraq and Turkiye.

Notably, Turkiye halted oil exports amounting to 450,000 bpd from Kurdistan through the Ceyhan pipeline after the International Chamber of Commerce ordered Turkiye to compensate Baghdad for damages incurred from KRG's unauthorized oil exports between 2014 and 2018.