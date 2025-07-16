A third attack hits oil field in Duhok within day

Shafaq News – Duhok

A fresh drone attack struck the Malperkeh oil field in Duhok province on Wednesday evening, marking the third such incident reported within a single day, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

The drone targeted the site in the Jamanki sub-district of northern Duhok. Security forces stationed in the area responded with gunfire, forcing the aircraft to retreat.

No casualties or material damage were reported in this particular incident.

Earlier on Wednesday, another drone strike hit the Baadre oil field in the Sheikhan district of Duhok.