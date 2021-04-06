A prominent Kurdish scientist dies of COVID-19

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Ministry of Health mourned, on Tuesday, Dr Tayeb Saber, A general surgeon doctor and a university professor at the College of Medicine.

Dr Saber, who was also the responsible for the programs of granting scholarships by the Arab Board in the city of Erbil, died today Tuesday of the new Corona virus .

"he was a sincere, initiative and well-known doctor at Rizgary teaching Hospital in the city of Erbil,… he was a a compassionate person who performed thousands of surgeries, treated patients, benefited other doctors of his expertise." The Ministry said.

The Ministry added that Dr Saber was the first Kurdish doctor at the level of Iraq who worked as an international expert in the United Kingdom to grant medical specialization to international medicine students at the British Royal College.