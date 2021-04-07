A partial lockdown in Kurdistan to confront the Covid-19 epidemic

Shafaq News / Kurdistan’s Ministry of Interior imposed, on Wednesday a partial lockdown for four days starting tomorrow Thursday to counter COVID-19 infections which are increasing.

According to the statement, the partial lockdown will be applied from 0800 p.m. to 0600 a.m., includes all people and vehicles movements.

The Statement added that the UN agencies and organizations, international organizations, US-Led coalition forces, diplomats, security forces, health teams, oil companies, telecommunications companies, ambulances and journalists who have an official duty, all are excluded of the partial lockdown.

The commercial traffic among the governorates in Kurdistan and with the central and southern governorates of Iraq will remain the same.