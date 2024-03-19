A new movement established in Al-Sulaymaniya

Shafaq News/ A new Movement, the National Position Movement (Harakat Al-Mawkif Al-Watani) was established in Al-Sulaymaniya Governorate.

The Movement's rapporteur, Ali Hama Saleh, explained that the Movement's establishment goes "beyond mere participation in elections, aiming to correct the current trajectory and lay down new foundations."

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the Movement held its first conference at Sulaymaniyah Arts Hall.

Key members, including Masoud Abdul Khaliq, Salim Koyi, Ghaleb Mohammed, Karwan Hamah Saleh, and Rebar Karim attended the conference.

The Movement, officially registered with the Independent High Electoral Commission of Iraq in Baghdad on March 14th, is gearing up to participate in the upcoming sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament.

The conference appointed Ali Hama Saleh as the Movement's rapporteur, while an executive committee was formed without a designated president.

Saleh outlined the Movement's "long-term program and strategy," emphasizing their focus on "rectifying the current course and initiating a process of setting new foundations."