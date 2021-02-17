Report

A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

Date: 2021-02-17T11:13:06+0000
A Russian Patrol in northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ Russian military police conducted on Wednesday a patrol in the Kurdish-led autonomous administration, northeastern Syria.

Ground and air units were involved in the patrol around Dirk region.

“The patrol came from the city of Qamishli to the Kurdish villages near the border of the countryside of Dirk, including Qasr al-Deeb, Bark and Ain Dewar where it stationed at the Roman Bridge over the Tigris River, and then returned to Qamishli,” according to Shafaq News correspondent

Shafaq News Agency Correspondent said four Ground units and two helicopters were involved in the patrol around the southern villages of Dirk which is known of oil wells.

The United States Units also patrolled around the oil plant in the Kurdish village of Tabki.

On October 22, 2019, Russia and Turkey agreed on a deal which both countries hailed as a triumph.

Under the deal, the Syrian and Russian forces deployed in northeast Syria to remove Kurdish YPG fighters and their weapons from the border with Turkey.

