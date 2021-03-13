A Kurdish committee launches an initiative for internal dialogue

Shafaq News/ The Internal Dialogue Committee composed of a group of parliamentarians from all parts of Kurdistan presented an initiative to hold a dialogue between the parties and political forces of the Kurdistan Region.

The committee said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the political differences between the main parties in Kurdistan have taken a serious turn, confirming that they are sparing no effort to create the atmosphere to start an internal national dialogue between the Kurdish political forces.

The statement added, "the countries of Kurdistan and its people are going through a phase full of danger and tensions. The enemies of Kurdistan, day after day, are laying out plans to eliminate all the gains achieved by the Kurdish liberation movement for our people in the middle of the last century."

The statement continued that the tensions and political differences between the main Kurdish parties exacerbated the situation, increased its danger and instability to the extent that weakened the Kurds' position and inflicted heavy damage on defense and facing the plans.