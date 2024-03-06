3rd ICMTOGI kicks off in Al-Sulaymaniya, Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Al-Sulaymaniya hosted the 3rd International Conference on Modern Technologies in Oil and Gas Industries (ICMTOGI2024) under the supervision of the Ministries of Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Federal Government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The chemical engineering department at the University of Technology, the Midland Oil Company, and Al-Mustaqbal University are organizing the conference in March 2024 with the theme of "The prosperity of oil and gas industries is a central aim achieved by academic and technical professionals."

ICMTOGI2024 aims to allow researchers, scientists, industry specialists, and scholars to exchange their experiences, ideas, research, findings, and sophisticated works. It is also to discuss hot topics, the most recent challenges, developments in all aspects of the oil and gas industries, the real difficulties faced, and the solutions opted for.

The Head of the Department of International Relations at Komar University of Science and Technology, Adnan Khalid Ahmed, stated during his speech, "This conference brings together a group of specialized researchers, decision-makers, and professionals in the oil industry."

"The significance of this conference in its third edition lies in two fundamental aspects. Firstly, from a scientific research perspective, with over 70 researchers coming from inside and outside Iraq, providing a convergence point for the findings and conclusions of researchers in developing the oil industry."

He added, "The second primary objective lies in the convergence of decision-makers and professionals in the oil industry, represented by distinguished professors and academics, with managers of specialized oil industry companies, along with foreign researchers and government officials from inside Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, to discuss the challenges and ways to develop them in the service of citizens."