309 employees from the Education directorate will retire this year in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The Public Education Directorate in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate announced on Sunday that 309 teachers and employees in educational centers and departments affiliated to the directorate would retire during the current year.

The directorate explained in a statement today that 145 secondary school teachers, 57 middle school teachers, and 35 other teachers will get their state pensions.

The statement indicated that 107 employees had completed retirement transactions, most of whom have reached the legal age at the end of service.