Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

29 killed in 252 traffic accident in 2021's first third, Duhok's Traffic Directorate says

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-11T12:20:37+0000
29 killed in 252 traffic accident in 2021's first third, Duhok's Traffic Directorate says

Shafaq News/ Duhok's Traffic Directorate said it registered more than 250 accidents with dozens of casualties during the first third of 2021.

The spokesperson of the directorate, lieutenant Colonel Azad Taha, announced in a press conference held today, Tuesday, the Directorate's traffic plan for Eid el-Fetr, "our officers are in full readiness to maintain the safety of the citizens during Eid el-Fetr. They will be deployed near all traffic lights."

Taha warned that the vehicles detained during Eid el-Fetr would not be handed back to its owner before the end of the recess.

The Directorate's spokesperson touched upon the accident toll of the first third in 2021, indicating that until April, 29 persons perished in 252 traffic accidents, while 282 sustained serious injuries.

related

Duhok’s governor approves establishing 22 industrial plans in the governorate

Date: 2020-12-21 15:28:13
Duhok’s governor approves establishing 22 industrial plans in the governorate

Dentist passes away from COVID-19 after delivering her baby in Duhok

Date: 2021-04-02 10:43:15
Dentist passes away from COVID-19 after delivering her baby in Duhok

Turkish airforces attack border villages in Duhok

Date: 2020-10-14 21:11:38
Turkish airforces attack border villages in Duhok

Duhok: Freedom is different from espionage, smuggling, and selling arms

Date: 2021-02-14 21:02:31
Duhok: Freedom is different from espionage, smuggling, and selling arms

Covid-19: Iraq might record its first new variant case

Date: 2021-01-13 13:48:22
Covid-19: Iraq might record its first new variant case

Turkish aircraft attack a village in Duhok

Date: 2021-04-16 12:36:45
Turkish aircraft attack a village in Duhok

After 6 years of being kidnapped by ISIS in Syria.. Yazidi girl arrive in Duhok

Date: 2020-11-24 11:56:26
After 6 years of being kidnapped by ISIS in Syria.. Yazidi girl arrive in Duhok

Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok

Date: 2021-02-26 11:15:08
Turkey strikes Kurdistan’ Duhok