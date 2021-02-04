Report

25,000 tourists visited Duhok in the first month of 2021

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-04T12:42:37+0000
Shafaq News / The Department of Tourism in Duhok Governorate in Kurdistan Region expected an increase in the number of tourists coming from other governorates in the current year.

A spokesman for the department, Rewar Mohammed, told Shafaq News agency that Duhok received 25,000 tourists during the first month of 2021, attributing this to the decrease in COVID-19 cases in the governorate. 

As by Mohammed, the number of tourists who visited Duhok in 2019 reached 500,000, while only 160,000 visited the governorate in 2020, due to COVID-19 preventive measures.

He pointed out that there are plans to develop the tourism sector through implementing new projects in the coming period.

