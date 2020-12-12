10 demonstrators and security forces were killed in Al-Sulaymaniyah protests

Shafaq News / the Metro Center for the Protection of Journalists' Rights condemned, on Saturday the use of violence against the protesters in the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah and the surrounding areas.

The center said in a statement, “Armed Military forces that were intensively in front of the Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate headquarter arrested demonstrations including Abdullah Mulla Nuri, Sherko Hama Amin, and Aziz Raouf.

"Since the beginning of the demonstrations in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Garmyan and Raperin administrations on December 3, 2020, security forces used excessive force firing rubber bullets and tear gas on protester, and also live bullets.”

Metro monitored the demonstrators and listed the results.

* 10 demonstrators and security forces were killed in mass shooting.

* More than 120 wounded.

* More than 150 party headquarters and government departments that have been damaged.

* More than 100 demonstrators were arrested.

According to information received by the Metro Center, the security forces have released a group of activists and journalists.

On Monday, the security services in Al-Sulaymaniyah governorate wan under a state of emergency with the escalation of violence between the protests and security forces.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that security forces were deployed extensively in Al-Sulaymaniyah Center.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets in and around Al-Sulaimaniyah demanding their salaries and criticizing the KDP and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which controls the area.

For its part, UNAMI condemned in a statement the use of violence at Al-Sulaymaniyah protests over economic situation and excessive police force which resulted causalities, while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking change.