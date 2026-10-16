Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq are adopting a more restrained public posture after the US military withdrawal while seeking to preserve their weapons and strengthen their position within the state, according to an Atlantic Council analysis.

The analysis pointed to Kataib Hezbollah Secretary-General Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi’s order to halt military operations and mobile logistical activity, while retaining an exception for targeting aircraft deemed hostile. The pause could reduce US pressure on Baghdad as militias seek greater legal and financial protection through proposed legislation governing the Popular Mobilization Forces.

The Atlantic Council also warned that a halt by major factions may not end attacks from Iraq. Smaller units linked to Iran’s Quds Force could continue operations under separate names, allowing established groups to distance themselves from responsibility. The analysis cited Ashab al-Kahf and other smaller cells as examples of this model.

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