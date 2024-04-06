With Kurdistan President and Iraqi PM present: Commencement of SAC meeting

Shafaq News / The State Administration Coalition (SAC) convened an extraordinary meeting this Saturday evening, with the presence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Earlier, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani confirmed the preliminary agreement on the oil file, one of the most prominent issues between Baghdad and the Region, during his visit to Baghdad.

Barzani, currently visiting Baghdad, addressed journalists following his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, expressing gratitude for the PM's efforts in resolving issues between Baghdad and Kurdistan, as well as his broader efforts to tackle Iraq's challenges.

He noted Al-Sudani's commitment to serving Iraq as a whole, including the Kurdistan Region, since assuming office.

Notably, SAC was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics. It comprises mainly the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), led by Masoud Barzani, the Sunni Sovereignty (Al-Siyada Alliance), led by Khamis al-Khanjar, and the Iran-backed Shiite coalition forces (Coordination Framework).

The coalition outlined goals such as combating corruption, implementing reforms, rebalancing Iraq's regional relations, revising the electoral commission system, and promoting consensus among Iraqi factions.