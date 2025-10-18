Violence and intimidation shadow Iraq’s election campaign

Shafaq News – Baghdad

An Iraqi political bloc warned on Saturday of rising attacks and threats against candidates ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know

Sunni Azm Alliance official Bashir Shihab al-Khazraji told Shafaq News that armed groups are targeting candidates to “spread fear and disrupt the vote,” urging Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to secure campaigns and polling centers.

“The alliance has faced a wave of intimidation and media defamation,” he said, citing a shooting late Friday at the Baghdad office of Provincial Council member Muthanna al-Azzawi. Two of his guards were wounded when gunmen opened fire in al-Yusufiyah, south of the capital.

The attack followed the October 15 assassination of Safaa al-Mashhadani, a Baghdad council member and candidate from the Sovereignty (Siyada) Alliance, killed by a sticky bomb in Tarmiyah.

Security forces have yet to announce any arrests.

Read more: Iraq’s Sovereignty Alliance candidate killed: What we know?

The parliamentary Security and Defense Committee called for preemptive operations and stronger intelligence coordination, while Deputy Joint Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadi reassured that surveillance systems are being deployed to monitor polling centers.