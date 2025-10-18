Violence and intimidation shadow Iraq’s election campaign
Shafaq News – Baghdad
An Iraqi political bloc warned on Saturday of rising attacks and threats against candidates ahead of the November 11 parliamentary elections.
Sunni Azm Alliance official Bashir Shihab al-Khazraji told Shafaq News that armed groups are targeting candidates to “spread fear and disrupt the vote,” urging Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to secure campaigns and polling centers.
“The alliance has faced a wave of intimidation and media defamation,” he said, citing a shooting late Friday at the Baghdad office of Provincial Council member Muthanna al-Azzawi. Two of his guards were wounded when gunmen opened fire in al-Yusufiyah, south of the capital.
The attack followed the October 15 assassination of Safaa al-Mashhadani, a Baghdad council member and candidate from the Sovereignty (Siyada) Alliance, killed by a sticky bomb in Tarmiyah.
Security forces have yet to announce any arrests.
The parliamentary Security and Defense Committee called for preemptive operations and stronger intelligence coordination, while Deputy Joint Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadi reassured that surveillance systems are being deployed to monitor polling centers.