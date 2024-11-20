Under PM directives, Iraqi army chief inspects western borders amid Israeli threats

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, visited the 7th Infantry Division's operations sector in Al-Qaim, western Iraq.

The Ministry of Defense stated that Yarallah was accompanied by his “deputy for operations, the commander of the ground forces, and the deputy director of military intelligence to survey the border strip from Al-Qaim to Sinjar.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani directed all security agencies to pursue “any military activities outside the state's control,” following Israeli threats to target Iraq.

Among the directives was the reinforcement of Iraq's western borders through intensive activity, rapid deployment, and the development of necessary plans to ensure effective security depth.

This comes after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar held the Iraqi government responsible for “everything happening on its territory,” emphasizing that Tel Aviv has the right to “self-defense.”

In response, PM Al-Sudani dismissed the letter as a “pretext for aggression against Iraq.”

Al-Sudani stressed that Iraq rejects these threats, asserting that “the decision of war and peace is solely within the jurisdiction of the Iraqi state, and no party is permitted to usurp this right.”