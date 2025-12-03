US warns against “militia influence”

Shafaq News – Erbil

US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael J. Rigas, said on Wednesday that Washington is working with Iraqi partners to prevent armed groups from destabilizing the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new US Consulate building in Erbil, Rigas urged partners to work together to prevent the “Iranian-aligned militias” inside Iraq from undermining stability and violating Iraqi sovereignty.

Read more: Integrating Iraq’s armed factions: The US vision and the risks ahead

He said the United States will continue coordinating with both the federal government and the Kurdistan Region to protect Iraq’s sovereignty and counter terrorism, adding that “a strong Kurdistan Region is a key pillar of the US relationship with Iraq.”

Rigas called the opening of the new consulate—now the largest US consular facility—“a moment of pride,” and thanked the people of the Kurdistan Region for providing the land for the compound, considering this step reflects the depth of the partnership between Washington and Erbil.

American investors, according to him, have established a platform inside the facility to expand economic activity, which is considered evidence of shared interests and a stable environment for US engagement.

Read more: US Envoy’s tough message collides with Iraq’s new political reality

Rigas also praised the Kurdistan Region for safeguarding US interests and contributing to reopening the Iraq–Turkiye oil pipeline, which he described as beneficial for Baghdad, Erbil, and American companies.