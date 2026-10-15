Shafaq News- Washington

US Congressman Joe Wilson on Thursday sharply criticized the appointment of Laith al-Khazali as Iraq's deputy prime minister, citing his US terrorism designation and his ties to the Iran-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq (AAH).

Earlier today, Iraq's parliament voted to appoint al-Khazali as one of three deputy prime ministers under Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, alongside approving ministers for 11 vacant portfolios.

Wilson accused AAH, led by al-Khazali’s brother Qais al-Khazali, of killing Americans and Iraqis, comparing the group to ISIS, “maybe even worse.”

Laith al Khazali is a designated terrorist and Iranian puppet whose militia AAH killed Americans and Iraqis. He is no better than ISIS, maybe even worse. It is outrageous but sadly not shocking that he has been appointed deputy PM of Iraq. The people of Iraq in all of its components deserve better. Free Iraq from Iran — Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) October 15, 2026

He called the appointment “outrageous but sadly not shocking,” arguing that Iraqis of all backgrounds deserved better.

The United States designated Laith and Qais al-Khazali as Specially Designated Global Terrorists in January 2020, alongside AAH, which Washington also designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization.