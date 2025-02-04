US, Iraq seek to strengthen economic ties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq's Finance Minister Taif Sami met with Daniel Rubinstein, the director of the United States Embassy who will lead the works of the Ambassador of Iraq.

According to a statement from the ministry, Sami underscored the importance of Iraq’s partnership with the US in “supporting financial stability and economic reforms,” reaffirming Baghdad’s commitment to fostering an attractive investment environment and advancing the financial sector.

Rubinstein reiterated Washington’s support for Iraq’s economic development and financial reforms, emphasizing the need for continued coordination between financial institutions in both countries to serve mutual interests, the statement said.