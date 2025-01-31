UN Iraq envoy urges voters to reject sectarianism in upcoming elections

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Mohamed al Hassan, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), called on Iraqis to participate in the upcoming elections and choose new leadership “away from sectarian labels.”

Speaking at a press conference at the Iraqi Fiqh Complex in Baghdad’s Al-Adhamiya (al-Azamiya) district after attending Friday prayers at the Imam Abu Hanifa Mosque, Al-Hassan stressed the importance of the electoral process, "Iraq is approaching a crucial constitutional milestone—elections—and we have confidence in the people's ability to discern and exercise their constitutional right with peace and responsibility, selecting leaders who will fulfill their aspirations away from sectarianism and exclusionary agendas," he said.

"It is time for the people of this nation, in all their affiliations, to enjoy the prosperity of their homeland," he added. "Sectarian and fear-driven projects belong to the past and will not shape the future."

The Parliamentary elections are expected to take place in 2025, though an official date has not yet been set.