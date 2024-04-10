Two killed in armed clash south east of Baghdad

2024-04-10T12:43:58+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a security source reported that two individuals were killed in an armed clash south-east of the Iraqi capital.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a brawl erupted between several individuals in the Al-Wahda district south-east of Baghdad, escalating to the use of light weapons and resulting in the deaths of two individuals and the burning of two vehicles.

The cause of the clash was a previous tribal dispute between the parties, indicating that the bodies of the deceased were transported, and an investigation into the incident has been opened.

