Two injured in explosion at government hospital in southern Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, an oxygen cylinder explosion inside a hospital in southern Al-Nasiriyah, the capital of Dhi Qar Governorate, injured two people, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "an oxygen cylinder exploded inside Souq Al-Shuyukh Hospital in southern Dhi Qar Governorate, causing serious injuries to two individuals."

The source added that "the area was cordoned off, and the injured were transported to the hospital's emergency department for treatment."