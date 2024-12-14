Turkmen official warns of political and security posts imbalance in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ No security-related sovereign positions have been allocated to the Turkmen community, despite there being 16 such positions in the province, official said.

Turkmen member of Kirkuk’s Provincial Council, Ahmed Koprulu told Shafaq News, "This exclusion constitutes a blatant violation of the rights of the Turkmen, who are a fundamental pillar of the province’s society. It also highlights the lack of fairness in distributing positions in a way that ensures balance among all components of Kirkuk."

He called on the Prime Minister and the Minister of Interior to "ensure justice for the Turkmen community, which has sacrificed and shed blood alongside other components to protect the homeland against all challenges."

Koprulu further argued that this exclusion constitutes a violation of Article 9 of the Iraqi Constitution, which mandates inclusivity and balance within state institutions.

Listing the 16 security-related sovereign roles in Kirkuk, he highlighted positions such as Governor and Chairman of the Security Committee, Deputy Governor for Security Affairs, Commander of Kirkuk Operations, Chief of Police, Intelligence Director, National Security Director, Traffic Police Chief, Civil Defense Director, and several others.

"These positions are currently divided between just two components, with no representation for the Turkmen community. This deepens the sense of marginalization and undermines efforts for genuine coexistence within the province," he pointed out.