Top 3 in Arab world: Iraq's YouTube user count revealed

Shafaq News/ Iraq has emerged among the top three Arab countries in terms of YouTube users in 2025, according to the research and analytics firm DataReportal.

Official data shows that YouTube had 22.3 million users in Iraq, placing the country behind only Egypt (50.7 million) and Saudi Arabia (27.3 million). Morocco ranked fourth with 21.1 million users, followed by Algeria with 21 million.

The United Arab Emirates recorded 8.95 million users, securing sixth place, followed by Tunisia with 7 million, Jordan with 6.45 million, Kuwait with 3.9 million, and Oman with 3.29 million.

Iraq: Rapid Growth, Rising Concerns

Social media use in Iraq has surged in 2024, with the number of users reaching 34.3 million, approximately 73.8% of the population, according to a 2025 report by the Digital Media Center (DMC).

However, this rapid expansion has been accompanied by a widening government crackdown on online content. Authorities have stepped up surveillance of social media, targeting what they describe as “indecent” or “immoral” material, raising concerns among digital rights advocates about restrictions on free expression.