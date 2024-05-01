Thousands protest across Iraq demanding pay rise

Shafaq News/ Thousands of public servants demonstrated in the capital Baghdad and the southern Iraqi provinces of Basra and Diwaniyah on Wednesday, demanding a revision of the salary scale.

Protesters gathered in Tahrir Square in central Baghdad, waving Iraqi flags and carrying banners demanding an upgrade of the government payroll.

Similar gatherings took place in the southern governorates of Basra and Diwaniyah.

Protesters held banners calling for "justice" through an amendment to the salary scale. In recent months, hundreds of government employees have demonstrated in the capital Baghdad and other governorates across the country, demanding a revision of the salary scale.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has described the issue of amending the salary scale as a "sensitive matter," reiterating his government's commitment to "reaching a formula that achieves justice."