Taqaddum’s al-Halbousi: Ballots, not bullets, will shape Iraq’s next government

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi said Iraq’s next government will be shaped by political consensus rather than armed pressure.

Al-Halbousi, who was dismissed in November 2023 over corruption allegations, leads Taqaddum, a leading Sunni political alliance with its base in al-Anbar and growing influence in Baghdad, Diyala, and Nineveh. The party secured 37 of the roughly 70 seats allocated to Sunni-majority areas in the 2021 parliamentary elections.

Speaking to Al-Hadath TV, al-Halbousi affirmed his party’s respect for the Shiite right to nominate the prime minister and stressed that no dialogue will take place with armed groups outside state authority. He also said that "Sunni Arab representatives must approve any nominees for the presidency or parliament speakership."

He further warned that opposition to his party is externally sponsored and insisted that political forces should work within society, not seek confrontation. Al-Halbousi added that the slogan “We Are a Nation” reflects a country-wide agenda his party aims to deliver.

Reaffirming his political stance “under any pressure,” al-Halbousi rejected efforts by foreign or domestic rivals to undermine his movement ahead of elections.

Iraq’s parliamentary elections are set for November 11, with special voting on November 9, for members of the security forces and other designated groups. The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) says 21.4 million Iraqis are eligible to vote.

