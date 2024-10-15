“Sulfur fog” covers Baghdad, painting mornings in yellow

Shafaq News/ The yellow color has become a sign that characterizes the atmosphere of Baghdad, especially in the early morning hours, with the sunrise reflecting its rays on foggy clouds shrouding the city. This phenomenon has emerged following obvious widespread pollution, referred to by residents as “sulfur fog.”

In recent days, this pollution has become a source of concern for people and a hot topic of conversation on the streets. It has prompted government statements and the formation of ministerial committees to find out its causes. Authorities have even issued recommendations for people to stay home and keep their doors closed, advice that has been met with both skepticism and ridicule by many citizens.

On Tuesday morning, the camera of Shafaq News traveled around Baghdad, capturing buildings in the central areas shrouded in sulfurous fog. Visibility dropped to nearly zero within a 500-meter range, with the smog rendering much of the city barely visible, along with the polluted smell in the air.

Citizens told Shafaq News, “This atmosphere has persisted for more than three years, but this year it has become more polluted, especially at night and in the early morning.”

On Friday, Baghdad was once again enveloped in smog, accompanied by a pungent smell of sulfur, as residents complained about the thick smoke that has covered the city for days.

The smog also spread to areas north of Baghdad, reaching as far as Diyala governorate and the borders of the Kurdistan Region, with the source remaining unidentified. This has led citizens to call for urgent solutions to prevent serious health issues arising from the pollution.

The Green Iraq Observatory, which specializes in environmental issues, attributed the recurring spread of sulfur odors in Baghdad's skies to the use of high-sulfur oil in power generation plants. It warned that Baghdad's air, especially in recent days, has become laden with hazardous materials threatening the health of children and the elderly, noting that the city recorded an air pollution level of 515% for the first time.

Notably, a BBC report placed Iraq as the second most polluted country globally, following Russia, with an astounding 18 billion m3 of gas burned annually. This environmental degradation is further detailed in a report from Numbeo, which shows Iraq's pollution index at 73.59%. The quality of green spaces and parks has plummeted to 38.14%, air pollution stands at 66.99%, drinking water pollution at 55.50%, and noise pollution has risento52.06%.