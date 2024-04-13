Shiite leaders approach Muqtada al-Sadr for joining PSM

Shafaq News / A prominent leader within the Sadrist Movement revealed, on Saturday, the movements of various Shiite factions outside the Coordination Framework (CF) towards the leader of the Movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, aiming to join the Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM).

The leader, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated that "different political and popular Shiite forces outside CF have conducted and met in Baghdad with prominent Sadrist figures to join PSM, recently announced by Muqtada al-Sadr."

The Sadrist leader, who preferred anonymity, added that "independent Shiite deputies have also conveyed their desire to join PSM to Sadrist leadership in Baghdad and some governorates. Therefore, this movement will be the broadest politically and popularly for the Shiite component and will be a front to confront the majority of Shiite CF during the coming period."

On April 10th, Muqtada al-Sadr changed the name of the Sadrist Movement to the "Patriotic Shiite Movement" in a document he issued.

A leader within the Sadrist Movement informed Shafaq News Agency on April 3, 2024, that Muqtada al-Sadr's movements towards the popular bases and directing former Sadrist bloc deputies are "part of the political and popular preparations for the return of the Sadrist Movement to the political scene through the upcoming parliamentary elections, in which it will participate vigorously."

On June 15, 2022, Muqtada al-Sadr announced his decision to withdraw from the political process in the country and not to participate in any upcoming elections to avoid cooperating with "corrupt politicians."

The Sadrist Movement boycotted, under the leadership of al-Sadr, the local elections held in Iraq at the end of 2023.

After the withdrawal of the Sadrist Movement, the Coordination Framework, which includes all Shiite forces except the Sadrist Movement, succeeded in forming the government in agreement with the Kurdish and Sunni blocs in October 2022, under the leadership of Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Muqtada al-Sadr formed an alliance named "Saving the Homeland" after announcing the results of the legislative elections held in 2021, with the Kurdistan Democratic Party bloc (KDP) and Al-Siyada Alliance, which included Sunni blocs led by politician Khamis al-Khanjar and the ousted Speaker of Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi.