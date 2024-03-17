Shiite Endowment announces legal action against TV series for insulting religious symbols

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Shiite Endowment Department on Sunday said that it has taken legal action against a TV series that it says insults religious symbols.

The announcement comes amid calls from Iraqi lawmakers to ban the series, titled "The World of Lady Waheeba".

The department said in a statement that it has "taken all necessary constitutional and legal measures against anyone who tries or seeks to offend the sacred religious symbols."

Several Iraqi lawmakers have called for banning the series, arguing that it insults religious symbols and contains characters inspired by principles of the banned Baath Party.

The lawmakers say that there is a deliberate insult to religious symbols in the series, which is being aired on the Iraqi UTV channel. They believe that the choice of the character "Mahdi Abu Saleh" is a clear reference to the Imam Mahdi, the twelfth and final imam in duodenal Shiite doctrine.