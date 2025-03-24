Shafaq News lens at the Great Wall of China

Shafaq News/ The Great Wall of China, one of history’s most formidable defensive structures, stretches over 21,000 kilometers across rugged mountains and arid deserts. Built to protect imperial China from northern invasions, it is now a national symbol and a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Today, the Great Wall is one of the world’s most visited landmarks. The Badaling section, the most popular, attracts millions of tourists annually, including prominent figures.

Shafaq News’ camera toured the Wall’s many sections, capturing breathtaking images that showcase its grandeur across different seasons. From towering stone pathways to panoramic vistas, the photographs offer a vivid portrayal of this iconic structure’s historical and architectural magnificence.

A Defensive Stronghold

Construction of the Wall began in the third century BC under Emperor Qin Shi Huang (221-210 BC), who unified China and ordered the consolidation of existing fortifications into a single defensive line. Tens of thousands of laborers, including soldiers, farmers, and prisoners, worked in harsh conditions, leading to significant loss of life.

Despite natural decay over centuries, successive dynasties maintained and expanded the structure. The Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) notably reinforced the Wall with bricks and stone instead of earth and wood, making it more resilient and recognizable in its current form.

More Than Just a Wall

Far from being a mere barrier, the Wall functioned as a comprehensive military system, featuring watchtowers, fortresses, armories, and an early-warning network that used smoke and fire signals to relay messages across vast distances. It also played an economic role by monitoring the Silk Road, one of the ancient world’s most critical trade routes.

In the 13th century, Mongol forces led by Genghis Khan breached its defenses, contributing to the fall of the Song Dynasty and Mongol dominance over China.

“Visible from Space?”

A long-held belief claims that the Great Wall is visible from the Moon with the naked eye. However, scientific studies refute this. NASA states that despite its length, the Wall is too narrow to be seen unaided from space, especially since its materials blend with the surrounding landscape.

A Global Heritage Site Facing Modern Threats

In 1987, UNESCO designated the Great Wall a World Heritage Site, calling it “a unique architectural achievement that embodies the strength and ingenuity of Chinese civilization.”

Yet, the Wall faces multiple threats, including natural erosion, urban encroachment, and the theft of bricks by some residents for construction use. A Chinese government report estimates that 30% of the Wall has been destroyed, while over 60% is in poor condition.

To preserve this historic marvel, the Chinese government has launched extensive restoration projects and implemented stringent laws prohibiting the removal or damage of any section, with severe penalties for violators.