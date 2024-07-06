Senior Sadrist Movement official expelled over corruption, betrayal charges

Shafaq News/ The Sadrist Movement, led by influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, has expelled a senior official from its ranks over allegations of corruption and betrayal, according to a statement released on Saturday by a close aide to al-Sadr.

Salih Muhammad al-Iraqi, a confidant of al-Sadr known as the "minister of al-Sadr", announced the expulsion of Abbas Al-Kufi in a statement shared on social media. Al-Kufi, who previously served as a commander in the Movement's military wing, the Mahdi Army, is accused of serious violations that have prompted his immediate dismissal.

"We would like to inform the faithful, may God honor them, that the corrupt Abbas Al-Kufi is expelled on charges of treachery and corruption," al-Iraqi stated. "All dealings with him, whether commercial, financial, or otherwise, are strictly prohibited."

Al-Iraqi called on Al-Kufi to repent and isolate himself, stressing that followers should not resort to violence or any form of aggressive behavior against him.