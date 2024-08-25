Security forces detain dozens amid Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have arrested dozens of individuals during the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, a senior official said on Sunday.

Arshad al-Hakim, a spokesman for the National Security Service, said in a statement that 146 suspects had been apprehended based on arrest warrants. Among those detained were individuals affiliated with "deviant" groups and others who had attempted to incite unrest or promote the banned Ba'ath Party.

"Food items with expired expiration dates were seized and destroyed. Violations were also detected in the sale of SIM cards, leading to the closure of several shops and tourism companies," Hakim added.

The security forces also reported carrying out 182 operations and disseminating numerous awareness posters and publications through volunteer teams to educate the public about the dangers of drugs and extortion.

"Our forces remain deployed in their respective areas of responsibility until the last visitor returns, as per the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces," Hakim assured.