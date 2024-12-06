Second batch of 150 Lebanese returns to homeland from Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the second batch of Lebanese refugees returned to their homeland, amid the ongoing ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced Persons announced.

The ministry declared in a statement, "150 Lebanese nationals returned to their country on a flight from Iraqi Airways, free of charge, through Baghdad International Airport," adding that it continues to organize flights for those wishing to return.

The statement further clarified that "some Lebanese families have begun returning voluntarily via private sector flights."

Earlier, the Ministry of Migration announced the return of approximately 2,000 Lebanese nationals from Iraq as part of the first batch, following the ceasefire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel.

Lebanese migrants began arriving in Iraq in September 2024, following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict, which led to widespread destruction and casualties in southern Lebanon, prompted over 20,000 Lebanese citizens to seek refuge in Iraq, with many choosing to settle in cities like Najaf and Karbala.