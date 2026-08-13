KSA, Iraq strengthen defense coordination

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia will continue to support Iraq’s security, stability, development, and prosperity, Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said on Thursday following talks with a senior Iraqi security delegation in Riyadh.

“Iraq will remain a dear neighbor to us, and we share bonds of brotherhood, solidarity, and mutual support with its government and people,” bin Salman said.

التقيت معالي مدير مكتب القائد العام للقوات المسلحة العراقية الفريق الأول الركن عبدالأمير الشمري.استعرضنا العلاقات السعودية العراقية في المجال العسكري والدفاعي، وبحثنا التطورات الإقليمية، وأكدنا أهمية مواصلة التنسيق والتعاون بين بلدينا بما يخدم مصالحنا المشتركة ويحقق أمن المنطقة… pic.twitter.com/llM0J8jxSp — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) August 13, 2026

The delegation arrived in Riyadh earlier today, led by Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, director of the Office of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, and included Intelligence Service chief Hamid Al-Shatri, Air Defense Commander Muhannad Al-Asadi, and Counter-Terrorism Service Chief, Zaid Hoshi.

The officials are expected to raise recent strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) positions and seek compensation, Sadiqoun lawmaker Ahmed Al-Mousawi told Shafaq News. “A Saudi delegation that visited Baghdad on August 7 had apologized for the strikes but presented no evidence that drones targeting the Kingdom had been launched from Iraqi territory.”

On July 27, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted drones “launched from Iraq toward oil facilities in the Eastern Province and Riyadh.” The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella of Iran-aligned factions, denied responsibility. Two days later, US and Saudi warplanes struck PMF positions across seven Iraqi provinces, killing at least 20 members and wounding 32. Washington and Riyadh said the strikes responded to attacks on US forces and Saudi energy facilities, prompting Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi to cancel a scheduled visit to Riyadh.