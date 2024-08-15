Saladin police find remains, personal items in reported mass grave

Shafaq News/ The Saladin Police Command stated on Thursday in response to social media reports about a plea to the Ministry of Interior regarding a possible mass grave in Al-Siniyah area.

Major General Qandeel Khaleel Mohammed, the Saladin police chief, ordered the formation of a task force to investigate the site. The team, accompanied by a guide, discovered bones, torn clothing with blood stains, and shoes, along with an identification card belonging to an individual named Adham Jijan Hamadi.

The statement further revealed that the police also found a mobile phone with gunshot damage. The phone contained a memory card with personal photos of a person identified by one of the officers as Thaer Ali Hameed, who was abducted by ISIS militants in 2014.