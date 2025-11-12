Saladin Elections: Turnout 66.98%, Taqaddum on top

Shafaq News – Saladin

The Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday released the final results of Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections in Saladin province, north-central Iraq.

According to IHEC data, voter turnout in Saladin reached 66,98%.

The province holds 12 parliamentary seats, including 3 seats for women, in total.

The distribution is as follows:

- Taqaddum Party: 82,729 votes.

- Al-Ima’ar Wal Tanmiya (Reconstruction and Development): 80,502 votes.

- Al-Azm Alliance (Tahaluf Azm al-Iraq) 74,772 votes.

- Al-Jamaheer al-Wataniya: 67,208 votes.

- Tahaluf Salahuddin al-Muwahad (The Unified Alliance of Saladin): 65,619 votes.

- Tahaluf Sharakatuna: 50,892 votes.

- Al-Hasm al-Watani (Determination) 41,333 votes.

- Tafawuq Alliance: 37,204 votes.

- Sovereignty Alliance (A-Siyada) 23,506 votes.

- Suquruna (Our Eagles): 21,160 votes.

- Al-Shirqat Li Ahliha: 6,909 votes.

- Al-Badeel Alliance: 1,543 votes.

Other minor parties and independent candidates were also listed by the Commission but received fewer votes.

According to the IHEC, these preliminary results will be followed by a review of complaints and any polling stations that experienced technical issues.

The final results are then released, opening the stage for electoral appeals.

After the judicial panel resolves all appeals, it notifies the Commission, which submits the names of the winning candidates to the Federal Supreme Court for official ratification.

